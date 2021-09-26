IPL 2021: Shimron Hetmyer reveals secret behind his jersey number 189 in chat with Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Shimron Hetmyer has revealed the reason behind the number 189 on his jersey during a light-hearted chat with teammate Shreyas Iyer. Hetmyer explained that he wears the jersey with 189 on the back because it is his highest score.

Hetmyer and Shreyas Iyer were central figures in DC’s triumph over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday in Match 36 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Abu Dhabi. While Iyer top-scored for DC with 43 off 32, Hetmyer contributed 28 off 16, smacking five fours.

Following DC’s comprehensive 33-run triumph over RR, the two batting stars engaged in a humorous conversation over cricket and other matters.

Shreyas Iyer asked Hetmyer to spill the beans on jersey number 189. The West Indian obliged and replied:

“Well, that’s actually my highest score. It wasn’t in Tests. If it was in Tests, I would probably be crying now (jokingly). It was my highest score in cricket back home. I can’t remember what game it was to be honest. I guess that was just one of those days. I just went out, swiped and I got to 189 and then I got out,” the 24-year-old recalled in a video posted on IPLT20.COM.

The West Indian youngster is becoming quite popular due to his style statements, especially his hair color. Asked to elaborate on the same, Hetmyer told Shreyas Iyer:

“I love bling, that’s one. And, I love looking after my hair as well. It is something that I really like doing and I put some chemicals in it to keep it nice and soft.”

Hetmyer has smashed 112 runs in eight IPL 2021 matches so far at an exceptional strike rate of 196.49.

“It is always fun to bat on a wicket which is difficult for others” - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer and Shimron Hetmyer share a funny moment. Pic: IPLT20.COM

While RR skipper Sanju Samson hammered an unbeaten 70 off 53, Shreyas Iyer won the Man of the Match for his 32-ball 43. Asked to rate his innings by Hetmyer, the 26-year-old stated:

“I would say that I paced my innings really well. I know that once my eyes get set, I try to read the bowler and I know what they are going to do, their next move basically. Yeah, I wouldn’t say this was one of my best knocks.”

In a lighter vein, he concluded:

“I am really glad that we took our team to this position of 155 because, for a majority of the batsmen, it was difficult to bat on. It is always fun to bat on a wicket which is difficult for others.”

Shreyas Iyer missed the first half of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury. He returned to competitive cricket with the clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai, scoring an unbeaten 47 off 41.

