IPL 2021: “He's an impressive young bowler” - Lockie Ferguson praises fellow KKR pacer Shivam Mavi

Lockie Ferguson has lauded fellow pacer and his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team-mate Shivam Mavi following the side’s 86-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah.

Shivam Mavi, 22, had caught the cricketing world’s attention during the 2018 Under-19 World Cup. He later earned an IPL contract with KKR, but injuries have checkered his progress in recent years.

Stating Shivam Mavi is one of the most beloved members of the KKR unit, Lockie Ferguson also shed light on the youngsters’ abilities.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

The New Zealand quick said after KKR’s win on Thursday:

“He’s [Shivam Mavi] is an impressive young bowler; he’s obviously very clear in his plans. He bowls with pace, which we love and gets a little bit of movement off the pitch. I was talking to him in the last few games as well, he bowled really well in the last two games that he played, didn’t get all the rewards got a bit unlucky at times, but tonight managed to get some rewards."

Lockie Ferguson added:

"It’s awesome to see a young player like that develop over the last few years, and he’s a very loved team member of the side.”

Shivam Mavi was awarded the Player of the Match award for his IPL-best figures of 3.1-0-21-4. Lockie Ferguson played great support, claiming three scalps for just 18 runs from his quota of four overs.

Credit must go to our batters: Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson enjoyed bowling on the Sharjah surface, which he believed assisted the quick bowlers. However, the New Zealand pacer credited the KKR batters for putting up an above-par total on a challenging track.

Lockie Ferguson, who has been KKR’s most impressive pacer in IPL 2021 with 10 wickets from five matches at an average of 11.2, said:

“It was actually an enjoyable wicket to bowl on as a quick; it doesn’t always happen in T20. The natural hard length, I tried to bowl as much as possible and same with Mavi. We got rewards with some staying a little bit low. Credit must go to the batters the way they went about their business and posted an above-par total on the pitch,”

Also Read

Sent in to bat first, KKR struggled to score run-a-ball until the eighth over mark before posting 171. In reply, Rajasthan were skiddled out for just 85 in 16.1 overs. The win over RR makes them firm favorites to enter the IPL 2021 playoffs in fourth position ahead of defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

MI need to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 171 runs on Friday to qualify for the playoffs. If they don’t bat first, Mumbai have no chance of qualifying.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Can KKR win their third IPL title this season? Yes No 1 votes so far