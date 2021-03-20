Shreyas Iyer to remain captain of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will continue to be their captain in IPL 2021. Since buying Steve Smith at the IPL auction last month, there has been some speculation about a potential change in captaincy in the Delhi-based franchise.

But Delhi Capitals CEO Colonel Vinod Bisht quashed all those rumors and explained that Steve Smith will take up the role of a mentor in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Bisht seems to have enough confidence in Shreyas Iyer's ability as a leader and is satisfied with Delhi Capitals' performance under the 26-year-old. He told the Times of India:

"We back Shreyas (Iyer) when we promoted him to be the captain. Under him, the team came third in 2019 and reached the final in 2020. He is growing as a leader. I am sure the team will continue to do well under his leadership."

Bisht further added that he expects senior players like Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Steve Smith to share their knowledge with the Delhi Capitals youngsters.

"Any of the seniors who come in, be it Rahane, Ashwin or Steve Smith, they have a lot of knowledge to impart to the young camp. We expect all the seniors will continue to do so, including Steve Smith," he said during the launch event of DC's new IPL jersey.

The idea was to have a balanced squad for IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals CEO

When the auction took place in February, there was no clarity regarding IPL 2021's venues. Vinod Bisht stated that Delhi Capitals' strategy was to build a well-balanced squad capable of excelling in all conditions.

"There was a lot of uncertainty. Idea is to have a balanced squad," Bisht added.

Vinod Bisht also seemed pleased that the youngsters DC have groomed over the last three to four years are now paying dividends.

"We had a young team which has been groomed for the last 3-4 years. Now they have flowered. If the youngsters continue to do well, we will look to have them with the two new teams coming in next year," he concluded.

The Delhi Capitals will be playing five of their IPL 2021 league games in Kolkata - a venue which usually assists spinners. The addition of Manimaran Siddharth has helped them strengthen their spin attack, which already features the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Amit Mishra.

