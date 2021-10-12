IPL 2021: "Some of the garbage that has been following on social media is absolutely disgusting!" - Glenn Maxwell calls out the online trolls following RCB's exit 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell called out online trolls after their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The comment came following the team's exit from the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. Maxwell played a pivotal role across both legs to ensure the team's qualification for the playoffs. However, RCB found themselves on the losing side of the eliminator for the second season running.

The final over defeat ended Virat Kohli's tenure as captain of the franchise and prolonged the wait of the fans for RCB's first trophy. Some of the frustration was vented out on Maxwell's social media accounts. The Australian all-rounder struggled in the web spun by the bowlers during his time with the bat. He then went on to bowl 3 overs with the left-handers at the crease, keeping Shahbaz Ahmed off the attack.

Following the culmination of the game, Maxwell addressed the abuse he has received on the social media platform. Issuing a statement on Twitter, Maxwell wrote:

"Some of the garbage that has been following on social media is absolutely disgusting! We are human beings who are giving our best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse."

"Thank you to the REAL fans that shared love and appreciation for the players giving their all! Unfortunately there is some horrible people out there that make social media a horrible place to be. It is unacceptable!!! Please don’t be like them."

Maxwell scored 513 runs in this edition of the IPL, marking his second most successful season in the league. Hescored six fifties with a strike rate of 144 as well.

Alongwith Maxwell, Dan Christian was also subjected to social media abuse

Dan Christian endured a rough night in Sharjah. He found himself on the wrong end of Sunil Narine's barrage with the bat that took the game away from the RCB's grasp. The Australian all-rounder conceded 29 runs off 1.4 overs. Christian revealed that his partner had to bear the brunt of it in the form of online abuse across social media platforms. He said:

"I didn't have a great game tonight, but that's sport, "However, please leave her out of it."

Dan Christian and Glenn Maxwell will next be seen in Australian colors as they prepare to join their teammates ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Edited by Diptanil Roy