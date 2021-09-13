IPL 2021: "They are very much in UAE and are undergoing quarantine" - SRH official breaks silence on Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi's arrival 

Afghanistan's Indian Premier League-bound cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have joined their franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, as per recent reports. The duo are currently serving their quarantine in the gulf country.

Sources within the SRH camp recently confirmed both players' arrival while speaking to ANI. The official also added that the team management will strive to ensure the two Afghan players are mentally prepared for the flagship competition.

"They are very much in UAE and are undergoing quarantine. They are not just professionals, but family and the team will take complete care of them, not just during the tournament, but at all times. The management will ensure they are in the best frame of mind and perform to the best of their ability."

Both Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have emerged as prominent players for the Hyderabad-based franchise over the years. They are expected to play a major role in the impending UAE leg of this year's cash-rich league as well.

Meanwhile, SRH are currently the wooden spooners in IPL 2021. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just a solitary win to their name. They are in need of a miraculous turnaround in the second phase with their qualification chances looking bleak.

The Kane Williamson-led side are slated to take on the Delhi Capitals on September 22 in Dubai. A win against the table-toppers in their first encounter itself could do wonders for the 2016 champions.

Rashid Khan relinquishes Afghanistan captaincy ahead of T20 World Cup 2021

The star spinner stepped down from the T20 captaincy of his national team earlier this month. The 22-year-old was unhappy with the Afghanisthan Cricket Board for not consulting him before announcing their squad for the T20 World Cup 2021.

Taking to his social media handles, the talented youngster shared an emotional note expressing his displeasure over the recent proceedings. He also conveyed his decision to step down from the captaincy duties in the same post.

Also Read

Mohammed Nabi was named as the new captain of the T20 team soon after Rashid Khan's unceremonious exit. The veteran all-rounder will lead his nation in the showpiece event later this year.

Edited by Aditya Singh