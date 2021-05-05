IPL 2021: SRH's David Warner spends his time in hotel room watching Butta Bomma music video

David Warner had a forgettable IPL 2021 season. The Australian star, who led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the playoffs in the last five seasons, shockingly lost his place in the playing XI after a few disappointing performances.

Sunrisers Hyderabad team management named Kane Williamson as the new skipper and announced Mohammad Nabi as their fourth overseas player in David Warner's absence. The fans of the Orange Army were naturally disappointed because of this development.

While on-field performances have been one of the main reasons why Warner has gained so many fans, another reason behind his massive fan following has been his love for Indian culture. Warner loves Indian music, especially Telugu songs.

With IPL 2021 being indefinitely suspended, multiple players have been forced to stay in their hotel rooms until they receive permission to return to their homes.

David Warner is in Delhi with the rest of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. The former SRH skipper decided to spend time in his hotel room, enjoying some songs.

He posted five stories on Instagram, updating fans about the music videos he watched in his hotel room. One of the five music videos the 34-year-old watched was Butta Bomma.

David Warner's Instagram story

David Warner will likely leave for the Maldives soon

The Australian contingent of IPL 2021 is expected to leave for the Maldives soon. The Australian government has banned flights from India because of the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

So far, only one player in the Delhi bio-bubble - Wriddhiman Saha, has tested positive for COVID-19. Other players have returned negative COVID tests. A few of them have already left for their homes, while the others will depart soon.

David Warner and the other Aussies will work with the organizers to soon find a way to reach Australia.