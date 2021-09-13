IPL 2021: "We still have the energy in our side" - SRH captain Kane Williamson hopeful of improved performance in UAE leg 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson has completed his quarantine in the UAE and has begun training with the rest of the squad ahead of the second phase of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

The New Zealander discussed his preparations for India's showpiece T20 tournament in a video posted by the Hyderabad-based franchise on their social media channels. Williamson seemed delighted to be back on the field and emphasized the importance of working hard and smart. He said:

"It has been nice to have that opportunity to try and put some time in. And I guess in terms of cricket preparation, you always just working as hard and as smart as you can. All the players will be looking to adjust to these conditions and as am I."

While Williamson acknowledged his team's underwhelming run during the first phase of the tournament, he assured fans that the energy was still high as the bunch relished playing together. He is optimistic that the 2016 champions will come up with an improved performance in their remaining fixtures. He added:

"It has been a tough first half of the competition, but we still have the energy in our side to get back together and we enjoy playing our cricket together. "

Kane Williamson and Co. have an uphill task ahead of them

SRH will be keen on shedding the wooden spooner tag in the second leg of the cash-rich league. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just a solitary win to their name from seven matches.

They are set to lock horns with table-toppers Delhi Capitals on September 22 in their first clash of the UAE leg of the tournament. A victory against the in-form Delhi side could do wonders for their confidence as they look to stage a miraculous turnaround.

SRH squad for the UAE leg:

Also Read

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jagadeesha Suchith.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar