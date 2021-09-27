IPL 2021, SRH vs RR: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records 

After losing their previous matches, the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will play each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While SRH suffered a close defeat against the Punjab Kings in their last game, RR lost to the Delhi Capitals by 33 runs in their previous IPL 2021 match.

SRH's chances of making it to the playoffs are negligible, but they could spoil RR's party. The Sanju Samson-led outfit are still very much alive in the race to reach the IPL 2021 playoffs.

A win against SRH can take RR one step closer to the next round. With the Dubai International Cricket Stadium set to host an important game, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20 matches played at this venue:

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20 matches played: 97

Matches won by teams batting first: 41

Matches won by teams batting second: 55

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest team score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 156

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium is equally helpful to the bowlers and the batters. Medium pacer Harshal Patel took a hat-trick in the previous game at this venue, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a three-wicket haul. Even fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets.

Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli scored fifties for the Royal Challengers, while Rohit Sharma top-scored for MI with a 28-ball 43. Fans should expect a similar contest in Dubai when RR takes on SRH.

