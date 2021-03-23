Watch: Sunil Narine and Andre Russell arrive in Mumbai to join KKR

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, two of KKR's overseas stars, have joined the team in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2021.

With the tournament almost two weeks away, the West Indies stars have arrived in India to complete their quarantine formalities before beginning their practice for the season.

Speaking in a video shared by KKR, Suni Narine said it was great to be back. The spinner hopes the team have a better season this time around. With 7 wins in 14 games, KKR finished 5th in the points table last year and failed to make it to the playoffs.

"Whenever you think about the IPL, you think about India. So, it's great to be back. Hopefully, we can have a better season than last year. Keep supporting us. No matter the situation, we are going to go on there and try our best. Hopefully, this year is the year to bring back the title," Sunil Narine said.

The Kolkata Knight Riders welcomed Sunil Narine and Andre Russell with a tweet that read:

"The moment you've all been waiting for...The 2018 and 2019 MVP's are in the house! #ToofaniFans, excited to get this party started? @Russell12A @SunilPNarine74 #KKR #HaiTaiyaar #IPL2021."

"We are used to the bubble situation now" - KKR's Andre Russell

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell

All-rounder Andre Russell stated that the players know what to expect in the bubble this time. He added that they are better prepared mentally for the situation than they were last year.

Advertisement

"We are closer to you guys now. So...the games are now in India. and whether you guys are watching not from the stands (from your home), we will be representing Purple and Gold. Now is gonna be the time where we are going to do what we do best because we know the bubble. We're used to this situation. Our mindset is planned for this. To all the KKR fans, KORBO LORBO JEETBO RE!" Andre Russell signed off.

A couple of days ago, former KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik, assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, Rahul Tripathi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti arrived in Mumbai to enter the bubble.

The Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to begin practice on March 28 or March 29. They will play five of their league games in Mumbai in the upcoming season.