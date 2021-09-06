IPL 2021: [Watch] KKR spinner Sunil Narine gives teammate Ali Khan a fresh haircut

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine was recently captured giving his Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) teammate Ali Khan a haircut ahead of a photoshoot. The fast bowler was also seen giving his feedback on the styling in a video shared by the Kolkata-based franchise on their social media handles.

The southpaw is known to be a capable hairstylist, and he used those skills to good effect in grooming ex-KKR fast bowler Khan. The T20 veteran seemed pretty confident with clippers in hand as he gave the American a sharp, faded hairdo.

Khan seemed happy with the way it turned out. Towards the end of the video, the speedster acknowledged that this was indeed the second time that he had received a haircut from Narine!

Meanwhile, defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders have failed to carry off their splendid form from last season. The Kieron Pollard-led side are currently languishing in the penultimate position in the points table after claiming two victories from five fixtures.

Ali Khan's journey with KKR in IPL

Interestingly, both Sunil Narine and Ali Khan have shared dressing rooms during the Indian Premier League as well in the past. Khan made history during the previous edition of the cash-rich league as he became the first player from the USA to be a part of the league.

He replaced Harry Gurney in the Kolkata Knight Riders side. Unfortunately, he could not make his debut that season and was eventually released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2021.

Sunil Narine in IPL 2021

The bowling all-rounder is an integral part of the two-time champions. He is expected to play a major role for them in the impending second half of this year's campaign.

Narine featured for KKR in four matches during the first half of the season. While he struggled to make an impact with the bat, scoring just 10 runs from four matches, he contributed with his economical bowling. The off-spinner has managed to pick up three wickets from four games at an impressive economy rate of 7.00.

