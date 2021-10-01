IPL 2021: "Sunny gave me a haircut" - KKR opener Shubman Gill on his new look

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Shubman Gill revealed he got a haircut from teammate Sunil Narine as he appeared with a new look on Friday.

Back in May, KKR pacer Pat Cummins (who is not part of the second half of IPL 2021) had described Narine as the ‘team barber’ while sharing a clip of the spinner giving him a haircut on his vlog.

In an interview ahead of Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between KKR and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gill was spotted with a new haircut.

Asked why he was looking different, the KKR opener revealed in the interview uploaded on IPLT20.COM:

“Last night, Sunny (Sunil Narine) gave me a haircut. And I thought it was about time to change my hair color.”

After an unimpressive first half, KKR have looked a completely different unit in the UAE, winning three of their four games so far. On what has changed for the franchise in the second half, Shubman Gill explained:

“The position we were in after the first half, it was very important for us to regroup as a team and showcase the kind of cricket we want to play. We started the second half with that mentality. Honestly, in the first half, we couldn’t click as well as we wanted to, as a team. But in the second half, we are doing well. Hopefully, we will win the remaining matches and continue our momentum.”

The 22-year-old stated that an emphatic win against RCB in the first match of the UAE leg gave a massive boost to their confidence.

“The way we played the first match (of the UAE leg), we got a lot of confidence. To get a good side like RCB all out and the way we chased, it gave us good momentum. After that, we have continued it. We beat MI, the game against CSK was close and we won the last game as well (against DC). So we are doing well in batting, bowling and fielding and want to continue doing the same,” Gill elaborated.

KKR rolled over RCB for 92 and then chased down the target in 10 overs, losing just one wicket.

“I am batting well but not able to convert starts” - Shubman Gill

On a personal front, Shubman Gill has registered scores of 48, 13, 9 and 30 in the four matches played in the UAE so far. Admitting that he has not utilized his starts, the KKR opener asserted that he is happy with the rhythm in his batting.

“I am batting well but I am not able to convert my starts. It happens sometimes in T20 because when you are trying to hit, the big shots don’t come off. But the way I am batting, I am quite happy. The partnership (with Venkatesh Iyer) is working well. More often than not, we are able to give good starts to the team,” he said.

Gill has so far scored 232 runs in IPL 2021 at a strike rate of 120.20 and a best of 48.

