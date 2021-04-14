IPL 2021: Suryakumar Yadav opens up about his massive 99m six against Pat Cummins

Suryakumar Yadav recently spoke about his massive six off the bowling of Pat Cummins, which went 99 metres. Yadav said it was "totally unexpected" that he was taken aback by how far his flick travelled.

Suryakumar Yadav was one of the few players who made batting look easy on a challenging Chennai pitch. The 30-year-old scored 56 off 36 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders yesterday and played a crucial role in getting the Mumbai Indians their first win of the season.

Speaking about the humongous six off Cummins' bowling, Suryakumar Yadav said:

"That shot was totally unexpected. I just wanted to time it because the wicket was not that easy. Decided just to try and time the ball well. And it went 99 metres. I think that will be my longest six in IPL till now, and good it's coming for Mumbai Indians. It's a perfect situation as we won the game," said Suryakumar Yadav in a video released by Mumbai Indians.

You can watch the six here.

Suryakumar Yadav has seen his stock rise over the past few months after his successful outing in national colours against England. The batsman has seemingly started from where he left off in the last IPL and has already played two eye-catching knocks of 31 and 56 in the first two games of the 2021 season.

A win like this gives us a lot of confidence as a team: Suryakumar Yadav

Still searching for the ball which flew out of Chepauk! 👀



SKY is adjudged as the Safari Super Striker Of The Match for his belligerent knock of 56 (36) 👏💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #KKRvMI @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/6XgUG79j8U — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 13, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav also highlighted how a victory where Mumbai were down and out at one point would give them momentum going further into the tournament. KKR were cruising to a win as they were 122-4 after 15 overs. Needing another 31 runs to win in the last five overs, they could only amass 20 runs from there onwards as Mumbai turned on the screws with their tight bowling.

"To pull this kind of game off gives a lot of momentum, a lot of confidence as a team. From the team's point of view, it's very nice to defend this total on this ground where the dew is heavy. I think all the credit goes to the bowlers because 155, I think, was a little less. We were 15-20 runs short. But the bowlers did an amazing job," Suryakumar Yadav added.

The Mumbai Indians will now be in IPL 2021 action on Saturday when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.