IPL 2021: "Thankfully it happened today" - Ruturaj Gaikwad reacts after maiden IPL century

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad brought up his maiden IPL century against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. However, Gaikwad's century wasn't enough for CSK to continue their winning run in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Ruturaj, who has been in outstanding form, continued his brilliant run against the Royals. He and Faf du Plessis gave Chennai a good start before all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's late flourish helped CSK post 189 runs on the board.

The Maharashtra-born batsman admitted the wicket was slow to start with but it got better as the match progressed, helping the batters play their shots.

"It was a slow wicket at the start and slightly damp, as the game progressed it got better. It was important for one of the batters to stay till the 14th or 15th over. I didn't manage to do it in the last few games thankfully it happened today," Ruturaj Gaikwad said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Gaikwad, who has got off to good starts in all games in the UAE, scored 101 runs off 60 balls, including nine fours and four sixes. He is currently the highest run-scorer in the competition with 508 runs from 12 matches with a healthy average of 50.80.

Chasing 190 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 20) and Evin Lewis (27 off 12) gave RR the perfect start before Shivam Dube (64* off 42) ran riot to take the team home.

"I have relied on timing since I started playing cricket" - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a cover drive (Credi: BCCI/IPL)

The 24-year-old opener, who has been knocking on the door of Indian cricket for quite some time now, played proper cricketing shots to reach the landmark. Speaking about his sublime timing, Ruturaj Gaikwad said:

"I am working on timing the ball really well and trying to maintain my shape. It has worked for me for many years. Right from when I started playing cricket, I have relied on timing. Today also I relied on timing and thankfully it is coming off," he added.

For the uninitiated, Chennai Super Kings roped in Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2019. Since then, he has largely been on the periphery until this season. Gaikwad stated that sharing the dressing room with the CSK squad was a big learning curve for him.

"My selection in the CSK team in 2019 where I didn't get a chance to play, being in the dressing room I got to learn a lot. I got to know some routines, I got to know what hard work to go through, it was a very good learning curve for me," Ruturaj Gaikwad added.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will hope to continue his good run with the bat when CSK play Delhi Capitals in their next game on October 4 in Dubai. Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs.

