IPL 2021: "The contest will no doubt be between CSK's batting and KKR's bowling" - Gautam Gambhir 

Gautam Gambhir has said the crux contest of the IPL 2021 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lie in the former's batting lineup versus the latter's bowlers.

The former opener has lauded CSK's top order for their contributions in IPL 2021 so far. He added that KKR's express pacer Lockie Ferguson will also be a "very important factor" in the match because the Dubai wicket is more likely to support pacers than spinners. In an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Gautam Gambhir said:

"Not only Ruturaj Gaikwad but Faf du Plessis is also in brilliant form. Even Robin Uthappa played a brilliant innings in the last match. The contest will no doubt be between CSK's batting and KKR's bowling. Lockie Ferguson is a very important factor here because you are playing Dubai. If you were playing Sharjah then that might not have been the case but Lockie Ferguson will have to bowl really well in Dubai."

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis' opening partnership has yielded 1150 runs together, the most for any franchise this season. Robin Uthappa's 44-ball 63 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the first Qualifier provided stability and made CSK's top order look like a more complete unit.

Meanwhile, KKR's turnaround this season has been led by their bowlers. Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have combined to pick up 32 wickets, which is also the most for any spin-pair in IPL 2021. Ferguson, meanwhile, has flown mostly under the radar and is currently sitting at an unbelievable average of 12.92, better than any other bowler.

"KKR should take a chance with Russell only if he's 100 percent fit" - Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir further advised his former team to look towards all-rounder Andre Russell for the pre-eminent match only if he's 100 percent fit. Gambhir said KKR would be better off sticking with the experienced Shakib Al Hasan if the Russell is not fully fit.

He explained:

"We'll have to see whether KKR go with three spinners again or pick the extra fast-bowling all-rounder in Russell... It can happen (spinners might not be very effective) because conditions are likely to be very different in Dubai. That's why I believe that you should take a chance with Russell only if he's 100 percent fit otherwise just back your best bowler. Shakib is such an experienced bowler that he'll give you four overs at any surface."

The KKR versus CSK final will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss is also likely to be a crucial factor in the match as the teams chasing first have won the last eight games in Dubai.

