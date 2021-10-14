IPL 2021: "The most crucial over in their campaign turned out to be the one that wasn't bowled" - Wasim Jaffer states a tactical error that cost DC their maiden title 

Former India opening batter Wasim Jaffer critiqued the Delhi Capitals' (DC) decision not to let Kagiso Rabada bowl his full quota of four overs against CSK. He believes that this decision in the all-important Qualifier 1 could have cost them the championship.

Taking to his Twitter account, the cricketer-turned-coach emphasized how exceptional the DC bowlers had been throughout the latest edition of the cash-rich league. He feels the Rishabh Pant-led side almost staged a miraculous turnaround against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. This was all thanks to their inspiring efforts with the ball.

However, the 43-year-old suggested that Kagiso Rabada not bowling his final over against CSK could have ultimately led to their exit from the tournament. MS Dhoni's late blitz towards the death overs helped CSK make their way to their 9th final in the tournament's history. Here's what he said:

"DC bowlers almost pulled off a miracle last night. Delhi's bowling has been a revelation this season. But the most crucial over in their campaign turned out to the one that wasn't bowled. #Rabada #DCvsKKR #IPL2O21"

Young Indian pacer Avesh Khan was asked to bowl the penultimate over of the run-chase. MS Dhoni, the master of run-chases, smashed a stunning four and a six in the over to shift the momentum of the contest in their favor.

With 13 required from the final over, Rishabh Pant tossed the ball to Tom Curran instead of the South African speedster. The ploy did not yield a positive result for Delhi as Chennai secured a stunning 4-wicket victory.

DC go down after a closely-fought battle against KKR in Qualifier

After being asked to bat first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, Delhi could only manage to post a below par total of 136. Kolkata openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer almost guaranteed their side an easy win with their blistering opening partnership of 96 runs.

However, there was a twist in the tale as Delhi powered their way back into the contest with tidy bowling spells. Rahul Tripathi ultimately won a battle of nerves against veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

With six runs required off the final two deliveries, the pressure was on the batting side. Tripathi showcased exemplary composure at the crease as he slammed a brilliant six down the ground to help his side pocket the crucial encounter.

