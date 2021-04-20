IPL 2021: “The first six balls I played could have cost us in another game” – MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was critical of his batting in the side’s 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Mumbai on Monday.

MS Dhoni walked into bat at No.7 in the 14th over and played four consecutive dot balls. Though he showed more urgency towards the later part of the innings, he managed 18 runs off 17 balls. With more urgency in MS Dhoni’s scoring rate, CSK could have breached the 200-mark but eventually managed 188.

“Glad we scored 188. I thought we could have got more. The first six balls I played could have cost us in another game,” said MS Dhoni, who was leading CSK for the 200th time.

Since IPL 2020, he has 218 runs in the tournament at 21.8, striking at 114. However, the former Indian captain emphasized on the importance of fitness.

There was less dew than usual: MS Dhoni

Analyzing the match further, MS Dhoni reflected on his instinctive captaincy and gave an honest assessment of his bowlers. It was the spin-bowling all-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali – who changed the game with the ball.

Chasing 189, the Royals were 87 for 2 after 11 overs before losing their next five wickets for just eight runs, with Ravindra Jadeja (4-0-28-2) and Moeen Ali (3-0-7-3) dismantling RR’s middle-order.

“I always look at what’s the best to do at any point in time. I felt Sam Curran bowled really well. Deepak Chahar, I think there was a bit of miscalculation with the knuckle delivery. So I felt a good start was important. Even the wet ball was spinning, so I don’t really mind Jos Buttler playing a reverse sweep. If the wet ball was turning, then the chance of the dry ball turning is high. It was good to have Moeen Ali as it was turning a bit. The wicket became a bit more sticky. There was slightly less dew than the usual,” added MS Dhoni.

With two wins in their kitty in IPL 2021, CSK have climbed to the No.2 spot in the points table. The Chennai side will now face Kolkata Knights Riders (KKR) in their next match at the same venue in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.