IPL 2021: "The management should take some responsibility for what has happened" - Brian Lara on SRH's downward spiral to the bottom of the table 

Legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara blames Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) management for the results that have transpired on the pitch. SRH finished rock bottom in the points table with only 6 points to their name. Much of their on-field troubles have been attributed to issues in the dressing room.

The franchise started the 2021 edition on a poor note which led to the appointment of Kane Williamson as captain. After losing his captaincy role, David Warner found himself out of the playing XI as well. The Australian played only a handful of matches for the side since then.

Lara firmly believes the players did not play to the best of their abilities because of poor management. He noted that SRH needs a major overhaul in the auction to compete for the title again. While speaking with Cricket.com, he said:

"They had a very bad year and not just on the field, I'm almost sure that the management should take some responsibility for what has happened because they just did not play to the best of their abilities. Manish Pandey leading the team today, I am not sure that is a good choice for the future."

Lara also claimed that franchise teams should be captained by a local player rather than an overseas player. The former West Indian batter feels that electing a foreign captain may lead to issues with selection sooner or later. He added:

"I am someone in total favour of a good local player leading the franchise because sometimes you're just carrying an International captain in one of those four slots. I'm not going to call it, but there is a team that is doing it. SRH will have to do a lot of shaking up to get a right group to contend with."

David Warner is seemingly out of the franchise following the events that have occurred over the course of the two halves of IPL 2021. Rashid Khan might be the only player that the 2016 IPL champions will actively look to retain.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav put themselves under undue pressure: Brian Lara

Brian Lara also spoke about the Mumbai Indians' exit from the race for a spot in the playoffs. The defending champions finished fifth due to an inferior run-rate with the Kolkata Knight Riders qualifying to play in the eliminator.

Ishan Kishan @ishankishan51 We gave everything we had tonight and we have so much to learn from this season. Thank you to all the fans for your constant support. Our #OneFamily We gave everything we had tonight and we have so much to learn from this season. Thank you to all the fans for your constant support. Our #OneFamily 💙 https://t.co/rOe4IWjNwB

Lara spoke about the importance of playing with freedom. He believes that it was that attribute that enabled them to play splendid knocks against Sunrisers Hyderabad. After enduring a poor patch of form in the UAE, both members of the T20 World Cup squad ended the tournament on a high. Lara said:

"Guys like Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav put themselves under undue pressure and it did not work for them."

Ishan Kishan also found himself being dropped for a few games but returned to form with a whirlwind fifty against the RR while opening the innings.

