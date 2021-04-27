IPL 2021: “The performance tonight epitomised how the group wants to play” - Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan has said that his team's professional display against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was something they were seeking for a while.

KKR ended their four-match losing streak in IPL 2021 by beating PBKS by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At a virtual press conference following KKR’s victory, Eoin Morgan was asked if the inconsistency of the team's top order was a worry. Eoin Morgan responded that KKR are beginning to put things in place, saying in this regard:

“Up until now, the team has gone through really tough times. We have had a really slow start to the tournament, and we haven’t had that little bit of luck that you need. The performance tonight epitomised how the group wants to play. With the ball, especially, we displayed how we want to go about our business. That is a really encouraging thing. Throughout the tournament, you have to continually look forward at what can unfold as opposed to constantly looking behind. We can’t change anything that has already happened. Building on tonight’s performance will be important for us.”

Managing losses isn’t that difficult: Eoin Morgan

KKR’s victory on Monday was their first win in IPL 2021 since their victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first match this season.

According to Eoin Morgan, overcoming the losses isn’t a difficult proposition, as the team has the full backing of its coaches and the owners. Eoin Morgan elaborated:

“Managing losses isn’t that difficult. We have an incredible coaching staff, led by a fantastic coach. We have a great CEO and two magnificent owners, who always lend their support, whether we win or lose. We are extremely proud of the franchise. It is one of the reasons why we have been so successful over the course of the IPL. Having that backing certainly helps. It is nice to be able to reward them. This win is, hopefully, the start of something (special).”

Eoin Morgan led from the front with an unbeaten 40-ball 47 as KKR chased down a target of 124 runs against PBKS in 16.4 overs.