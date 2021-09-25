IPL 2021: “The target was gettable” – Sanju Samson after RR’s defeat against DC

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson believes the target of 155 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (September 25) evening was gettable because of his side’s batting prowess. The 26-year-old hinted that there would be a few changes in the side, but the team will need to remove their emotions before making those decisions.

DC have once again displaced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they top the table with 16 points. Meanwhile, RR, who had pulled off a heist against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier this week, are in sixth spot.

“With the quality of batting we have, I thought the target of 155 was chaseable. We had the batting to go after it, but we lost too many wickets and weren’t able to get any momentum in the chase. The pitch was not that slow. It was holding up, but if we had a few wickets in hand, we could have got the over the line,” said Sanju Samson in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Emotions are running high: Sanju Samson

The RR bowlers did well to restrict DC to 154, but their batters were off to a horrendous start after losing their openers in the first seven balls. Sanju Samson remained unbeaten on a 53-ball 70, with no support from any other batters.

Hinting at the possible changes for their next game, Sanju Samson added:

“We will have to come back stronger in the next game. We might consider changes for the next game, but it is too early now. The emotions are on the higher side; we’ll think about it tomorrow morning.”

Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler have been the two consistent batters for RR in IPL 2021. With the latter opting out of the remainder of the tournament, Sanju Samson continues to hold the fort for RR’s batting. He is fourth in the list of highest run-getters in IPL 2021, with 351 runs at an average of 50.14, striking at 141.5.

A consistent winning run can still help RR qualify for the playoffs. They play eighth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) next in Dubai on Monday (September 27).

