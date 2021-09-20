IPL 2021: "The top five really enjoy batting together" - RCB star AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) star batter AB de Villiers has stated that the current top five in the line-up enjoy batting with each other, which is why they did so well in the first half of IPL 2021.

Apart from De Villiers, RCB’s top five features skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and promising young opener Devdutt Padikkal.

While De Villiers scored 207 runs at a strike rate of 164.28 during the India leg of IPL 2021, Maxwell contributed with two fifties while Padikkal registered his maiden IPL ton.

Speaking ahead of RCB’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, De Villiers said in an interview uploaded on IPLT20.com:

"In an evening game, the humidity is right up there but when the sun sets it gets me quite excited. I am super excited to join the guys. With Virat’s (Kohli) 200th game today, there is some added excitement. So we are looking forward to get out there on the park."

RCB decided to bat first after winning the toss and De Villiers stated that their objective will be to take some pressure off the bowlers by putting up a good score. He added:

"We have a nice feel for each other in the top order. The top five really enjoy batting together. Devdutt (Padikkal) as well, a very talented youngster coming through the ranks.

"There’s more than enough talent. It is a matter of getting out there and getting the job done, getting some runs on the board for the bowlers, to take some pressure off them as well. We know how tough it is to bowl the last five overs.”

Unfortunately for Kohli, he fell early with the bat, trapped LBW for 5 by Prasidh Krishna.

"When you get to a certain age in your career, it becomes a lot mental" - AB de Villiers

One of the striking aspects of De Villiers’ performance in the first half was that he came in and batted with great command despite having not played any competitive cricket in the build up.

Asked how we manages to pull it off, the South African legend explained:

"Yes, no competitive or international cricket. I think when you get to a certain age in your career, it becomes a lot mental and then there’s hard work behind closed doors, which no one knows of. A couple of months’ indoor work. Some gym work, which I find harder these days.

"But, it’s fun to get ready for tournaments like this. You can’t just arrive here not doing anything. You’ve got to be 100 percent ready and as good as you can. Hopefully, from there on, the mental sides of things would take over."

RCB were 41 for 2 at the end of the powerplay overs as Padikkal fell for 22 off 20 balls.

