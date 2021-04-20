IPL 2021: “There was no dew, and the ball turned which was a bit shocking” – RR captain Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson expressed shock at the dew not playing a role at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, after his side’s 45-run loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The dew factor in Mumbai has influenced the decisions of captains to bowl first after winning the toss. Sanju Samson did the same on Monday, but no dew meant the CSK spinners got the ball to turn and got key wickets in the middle overs to force out RR from the game.

Chasing 189, the Royals were 87 for 2 after 11 overs. They lost five wickets for the next eight runs, with spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (4-0-28-2) and Moeen Ali (3-0-7-3) digging the in-roads.

“I think it was a good score to chase down, but we lost too many wickets in the middle. Our bowlers bowled really well; they batted too deep with Dwayne Bravo batting that low. We gave 10-15 runs extra we gave down the line.

“We never expected that [the spinners would turn the ball]. The dew didn’t come, the ball was turning, and that was a bit shocking to see,” said Sanju Samson.

#RR's middle order continue to crumble! Two wickets in an over for Moeen Ali.



Riyan Parag and Chris Morris depart.



Live - https://t.co/egRsiJBmAL #CSKvRR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/quehCFliug — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2021

It’s normal to get out often in this format: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson’s captaincy fortunes in the IPL have garnered mixed results. RR have played three matches under him, losing two and winning one. He scored a superb hundred in RR’s first game but failed to make it count in the next two games.

The RR skipper believes the format demands scoring at a higher risk rate, and therefore it’s normal to lose your wicket. Speaking about his approach to batting, Sanju Samson said:

“I think it’s very important to maintain a good composure throughout the tournament. This format demands scoring runs at a high-risk rate, so it’s normal to get out often. I keep working on the basics and giving myself some time at the centre.”

Speaking about the positives from the loss, Sanju Samson pointed out young Chetan Sakariya’s performance.

“Chetan Sakariya has been doing really well. We’ve lost, but definitely, there are positives,” the 26-year-old added.

Currently in sixth spot in the IPL 2021 points table, Rajasthan Royals will face the undefeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their next game at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.