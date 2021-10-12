IPL 2021: "There are a lot of good talents around the world other than Dan Christian"- Brian Lara comments after RCB's defeat to KKR

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara fails to understand why Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) gave Dan Christian a long rope despite his disappointing performances in IPL 2021.

Dan Christian played nine matches for RCB in this year's Indian Premier League, scoring 14 runs at an average of 2.33. His highest score was nine. In the bowling department, the Aussie picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 9.30.

In an interview with cricket.com, Brian Lara was asked why RCB gave Dan Christian so many chances. The Caribbean legend replied:

"I don't know. I mean these guys they're playing the Big Bash and I know you have your scouts around the world and you pick these players up because they may have a good match or two, but Dan Christian is a medium pacer that can knock a couple of ball around.

"But in this high-profile, high-energy, high competitive league, I mean you need good talent in there. There are a lot of good talents around the world other than Dan Christian."

In yesterday's Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Dan Christian failed to finish the innings well with the bat.

In the second innings, the 38-year-old conceded 22 runs in his first over, with Sunil Narine hitting three consecutive sixes off his bowling.

At the end of the day, we can't be pointing fingers now: Brian Lara on Dan Christian

Sunil Narine's three sixes off Dan Christian changed the game. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Although Brian Lara felt there were many options available for RCB other than Dan Christian, he added that it would be wrong to criticize only the all-rounder for the team's defeat.

Lara concluded by saying RCB should build a strong squad at the upcoming mega auction.

"But I mean we've got to have empathy. At the end of the day, we can't be pointing fingers now and trying to say you know this is the reason why.

"I think the IPL is not more than six months away and come back stronger. There's a big auction coming up. Pull the checkbook out and get things sorted," Brian Lara concluded.

IPL 2021 action will continue tomorrow in Sharjah as the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Delhi Capitals for a place in the tournament's final.

