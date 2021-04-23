IPL 2021: "There’s nothing special about what he does"- Kevin Pietersen blasts RR's Chris Morris

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen believes Chris Morris doesn't bring anything special to the table for his franchise in the IPL. Pietersen also believes that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) overpaid for the South African all-rounder at the last auction in February 2021.

Chris Morris recently became the most expensive player in IPL auction history when the Rajasthan Royals secured his services for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore. However, Kevin Pietersen isn't impressed by the all-rounder and highlighted that the South African is not even in the reckoning for his national team.

"He’s not a first choice for the South African side. So, I think we’re expecting too much. There’s too much talk about him. I don’t think he’s the kind of guy that’s going to consistently deliver. I mean this with the greatest deal of respect, there’s nothing special about what he does, and if he does run-in, he’ll run-in for two games. And then he’ll go missing for a few games and it’s not the kind of thing that you should be seeing. He has the attributes," Kevin Pietersen said on Star Sports.

Kevin Pietersen also believes the Rajasthan Royals overpaid to acquire Chris Morris' services.

"This is going to sound harsh, but he went for a lot more money than I would have ever paid for, to be completely honest. I just don’t think that he’s worth that kind of number. I think there’s pressure on him," the former England batsman added.

A tough day at the office but we won't stop fighting.#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #RCBvRR — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 22, 2021

The Rajasthan Royals have lost 3 of their first 4 games this season. Their latest defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore showcased their lack of depth and skill in the bowling department as the Bangalore franchise chased 178 without losing a wicket in 16.3 overs. Chris Morris, meanwhile, went for 38 runs in his 3 overs against RCB.

Chris Morris' IPL career at a glance

Pic 1 last match - Paisa mila par izzat nahi mili



Pic 2 today - Isse kehte hain Izzat.

Izzat bhi , Paisa bhi - Well done Chris Morris #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/9hLqMk7OKT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 15, 2021

Kevin Pietersen might have come down heavily on Chris Morris but the South African is the reason why the Royals have one victory to their name this season. Morris scored a quickfire 36* off 18 balls, including two sixes, off the last over to guide his team to victory against the Delhi Capitals.

Overall, Morris has played 74 games in his IPL career, scoring 599 runs at an average of 23.96, while his strike rate reads an impressive 157.63.

With the ball, Morris has claimed 85 wickets in 74 games at an economy of 7.92