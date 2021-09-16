"They like to tick all of their boxes and that makes this team strong" - Ashish Nehra on Mumbai Indians 

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra named Mumbai Indians as a threat ahead of the second leg of the 2021 IPL in the UAE. The five-time champions, much like in previous editions, endured a slow start but then gathered momentum midway through the tournament.

Nehra claimed that the key to Mumbai Indians' success lies in their recruitment box. He pointed out that the franchise never left a stone unturned and made sure that they always had all of their bases covered. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Nehra said:

"In the last 5-6 years, when have CSK and MI not looked dangerous? It happens very rarely. See, this is a team that has done a lot of hard work to build this side. Have assembled a large support staff. They like to tick all of their boxes and that makes this team strong. They back the youngsters but at the same time, value experience as well."

He also singled out Kieron Pollard for the impact he has had with the team. The West Indies all-rounder has been part of the franchise for over a decade now and is seen as an integral member of the dressing room as well. Nehra added:

"The role Kieron Pollard has played in the past few years is commendable. The way he carries himself on the field and even along with his teammates is really good to see considering that he is an overseas player."

Mumbai Indians are currently fourth in the points table and will pick off where they left off in the first leg in India with a marquee contest against Chennai Super Kings (CSK)."

"All eyes will be on Hardik Pandya" - Ashish Nehra on Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2021

Nehra also feels that now, with Hardik Pandya expected to be given bowling responsibilities, he will be under the scanner, more so with the T20 World Cup on the horizon. Nehra explained the importance of Pandya and Pollard contributing with the bat to make 'impact' runs down the order in the death overs. He added:

"All eyes will be on Hardik Pandya once he starts bowling. He has been a little up and down with his firm as of late. Mumbai Indians will be keeping an eye on this as well. When runs come out from Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard it could put even the big teams in trouble."

Also Read

Hardik Pandya was last seen bowling for Mumbai Indians in the 2019 IPL. He played as a pure batsman in the 2020 edition in the UAE. Pandya and Pollard have fond memories of the UAE after amassing vital runs in death overs en route to their second consecutive title.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee