IPL 2021: "Maxwell seems to be enjoying his time with this franchise" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has picked Australian swashbuckling batsman Glenn Maxwell as the biggest positive for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021.

Previewing Bangalore's forthcoming clash against the Rajasthan Royals, Manjrekar reckoned Maxwell seemed to be enjoying his time with the Bangalore franchise. This is quite evident from the numbers he has generated this season.

Manjrekar told Dafa News:

"Maxwell seems to be enjoying his time with this franchise. He has played 3-4 [good] innings and that is great for Bangalore."

After a couple of poor outings at the start of the UAE leg against Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings, Maxwell finally turned on the heat with a brilliant all-round show against the defending champions, Mumbai Indians.

The Australian all-rounder scored a whirlwind 37-ball 56 with the help of six fours and three monstrous sixes to take RCB to a total of 165. Maxwell then backed it up with a stellar bowling performance that saw him claim two crucial wickets at the expense of just 23 runs in four overs.

"He is selfless" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Glenn Maxwell

Manjrekar further remarked that Maxwell is the sort of guy who, when on song, is very hard to control. According to the former cricketer, what makes Maxwell such a dangerous prospect is that he is fearless and selfless.

"This is a guy who is very hard to control. He is selfless, doesn't care about getting out," Manjrekar added.

Maxwell has proved to be a great addition to the RCB set-up this season. The franchise was ridiculed for breaking the bank to claim the services of the enigmatic Australian at the auction because of years of underperformance in the lucrative league.

However, Maxwell seems to have relished the new environment and with a set role defined for him, the right-handed cricketer is fulfilling his duty to the hilt.

Maxwell has already played a number of match-winning knocks for Kohli's unit this season. RCB will now hope he can put together more of the same as we approach the business end of the tournament.

In 10 matches thus far, Maxwell has scored 300 runs at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 138.24 with three 50+ scores. He has also chipped in with three wickets in eight overs at an economy rate of 8.00.

RCB will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (September 29) and the side will hope for another impactful performance from Maxwell.

