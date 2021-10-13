IPL 2021: "This is the time to express ourselves, we are up for it" - Varun Chakravarthy speaks ahead of Qualifier 2 clash against DC 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy shed light on the message sent out by coach Brendon McCullum for the crucial Qualifier 2 encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC). The penultimate clash of the 2021 IPL will see one of these two teams get knocked out while the other joins the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final.

Chakravarthy claimed that not much was said by McCullum ahead of this contest apart from the importance of playing fearless cricket. Speaking to Simon Doull prior to the contest, Chakravarthy said:

"Nothing much. McCullum has just asked us to express ourselves and just be fearless. Now it's the time to express ourselves and we are on for it."

The spinner also claimed that while Dinesh Karthik did not read him too well from behind the stumps during their last fixture, he usually does the task pretty well. Chakravarthy added:

"DK did not read me well last match but usually he reads me well."

The Tamil Nadu spinner has forged an impeccable partnership with fellow mystery spinner Sunil Narine. Chakravarthy is on the cusp of sealing a place in India's playing XI for the T20 World Cup should his knee hold up.

Chakravarthy reveals the key to bowling in Sharjah

KKR have enjoyed tremendous success when it comes to bowling at the iconic venue this time around. The slow surfaces on offer have proven to be beneficial for the spin bowlers to put opponents in a stranglehold, especially in the middle overs.

While the surface is slow, the small boundary dimensions always play on the mind of the spinner. Chakravarthy noted that his approach changes depending on which end he is bowling from. He added:

"Here, if I'm bowling from the shorter end, I'll try to be more economical and will use the larger side. If I'm bowling from the larger side, I'll attack the stumps more."

KKR are eyeing their first-ever appearance in an IPL final since 2014 and have made a surging run in the second leg of the competition to reach Qualifier 2. They managed to win six out of their last eight games to finish fourth in the league stage. KKR were seventh in the points table when the second leg resumed last month.

