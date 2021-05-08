IPL 2021: Tim Seifert contracts COVID-19, will miss charter flight to New Zealand

Tim Seifert has tested positive for COVID-19 and the Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer will stay back in India as a result. The New Zealand international will miss the special charter flight to his homeland and will spend time quarantining in India until he recovers.

One flight carrying New Zealand players, support staff and commentators has already departed for Auckland. The other is scheduled to fly out soon after being delayed earlier due to logistical reasons.

However, Tim Seifert will not be on the second flight after failing his pre-departure COVID-19 tests, with New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White announcing the same via an official statement.

“It’s really unfortunate for Tim and we’ll do everything for him that we can from this end. Hopefully, he will be able to test negative and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as he’s well again. Since receiving the news we’ve organized support for Tim and have also — via the Players Association — been in contact with his family to ensure they’re kept fully informed and updated on developments,” White said.

The 26-year-old, who failed both his RT-PCR tests which were part of pre-departure protocols, was taken into quarantine as a result. New Zealand cricket confirmed Tim Seifert is experiencing moderate symptoms.

The NZC also stated that Seifert is undergoing treatment and will serve a statutory period of isolation in India. The wicket-keeper will travel to New Zealand once he tests negative for the virus, before undergoing a mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation.

Tim Seifert to be in the same facility as Michael Hussey

Tim Seifert has become the latest in a series of positive COVID-19 cases that have emerged from the IPL 2021 bio-bubble over the past few days. The wicket-keeper is the third KKR player after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier to test positive for the virus.

The NZC confirmed that the player is currently awaiting his transfer to Chennai, where he will be treated in the same hospital CSK batting coach Michael Hussey has been staying since testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

