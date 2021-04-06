IPL 2021: Tom Moody explains why SRH bought Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Director of Cricket Tom Moody has explained why the franchise bought Mujeeb Ur Rahman ahead of IPL 2021. The former cricketer expects the Afghanistan spinner to keep everyone on their toes this season.

SRH brought in Mujeeb Ur Rahman for INR 1.5 crore during the IPL 2021 Auction. The 20-year-old joins fellow Afghan stars Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi at the franchise.

Tom Moody spoke to SRH ahead of IPL 2021, discussing the team’s thinking behind getting Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

“From the overseas perspective, having Mujeeb there(in the side). He is obviously a very very effective T20 bowler and he has shown that throughout his franchise career and obviously playing for Afghanistan. I think he gives us greater depth and certainly, he is going to keep everyone on their toes to you know try and keep their spot in the eleven,” explained Moody.

A few eyebrows were raised after SRH brought in another spinner at the auction. With Rashid Khan set to resume his role as the team’s frontline spinner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is unlikely to get many games this season.

But the Afghan spinner’s presence gives SRH great flexibility in their playing XI. With SRH playing nine matches in Chennai and Delhi, the team can go in with two spinners in some games.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s presence also ensures a proven backup for Rashid Khan, should the star leggie get injured at any time during IPL 2021.

Tom Moody happy with SRH’s auction strategy

Sunrisers Hyderabad added just three players ahead of IPL 2021. Along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the franchise bought Kedar Jadhav and all-rounder J Suchith.

Kedar Jadhav adds some international pedigree to what was a young, inexperienced Indian middle-order. The team will hope his presence helps players like Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad and Virat Singh.

The arrival of Jagadeesha Suchith gives the side another option down the order, provided they want a left-arm spinner in their ranks. Discussing SRH’s auction strategy, Tom Moody was satisfied with the team’s new recruits.

“We obviously didn’t have to do a lot during the auction. But what we did do I thought was pretty smart. Buying we brought a lot of experience,” said Moody.

Tom Moody was the head coach of SRH until 2019, and now assumes the position of Director of Cricket.

He admitted that he is excited to be back in a new role, as he looks forward to providing support to Trevor Bayliss’ backroom staff.