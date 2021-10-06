IPL 2021: "Tried to change the pace a little" - Nathan Coulter-Nile reacts after a match-winning spell

Nathan Coulter-Nile starred with the ball as Mumbai Indians (MI) restricted the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 90 runs. They then chased down the target within 8.2 overs in Sharjah.

Coulter-Nile drew first blood in the fourth over in the first innings and after that, the Royals never recovered. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Nathan Coulter-Nile admitted that the wicket was a bit sticky, making life for the batters difficult.

"Just tried to keep it simple. Was a tough wicket to bat on. Just tried to change the pace a little. It was sticking a little. I am not fussed when I am bowled," Nathan Coulter-Nile said.

Nathan Coulter-Nile recorded his best IPL figures, returning with 4/14 in his four overs. He accounted for Yashasvi Jaiswal, Glenn Phillips, David Miller and Chetan Sakariya.

"Hope they can pick a few more" - Nathan Coulter-Nile on his teammates

Nathan Coulter-Nile was well supported by his fellow teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Jimmy Neesham, who returned with two and three wickets respectively. Coulter-Nile is hopeful that he will continue to receive support from his teammates in the must-win game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"There are world class bowlers in our side and hope they can pick a few more and I will have my job easier," Nathan Coulter-Nile concluded.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got Mumbai Indians off to a flier in the run chase. The young wicket-keeper batter, who missed a couple of games owing to poor form, got cracking against the Rajasthan Royals bowlers.

He remained unbeaten on 50 runs while Rohit chipped in with 22 runs to win the match by eight wickets.

Mumbai Indians, who currently placed fifth in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches, will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game on Friday.

