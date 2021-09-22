IPL 2021: "Unreal dedication for his team" - Fans react to Shimron Hetmyer's new hairstyle

Delhi Capitals (DC) cricketer Shimron Hetmyer grabbed all the attention with his new hairstyle during their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The West Indies cricketer, who landed in the UAE a few days ago, gave himself a new makeover, colouring his hair blue. Hetmyer wore the new hairstyle to perfection while fielding against Hyderabad. The cricketer also received a good amount of appreciation from fans on social media.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Here's how fans reacted to Shimron Hetmyer's new hairstyle:

Krishnadev Roy @the_krishnadev



#IPL2021

#DCvSRH There was Colin Miller all those years ago, and today there's Shimron Hetmyer. United by blue hair! 🔵 There was Colin Miller all those years ago, and today there's Shimron Hetmyer. United by blue hair! 🔵



#IPL2021

#DCvSRH

🇮🇳  @cricweets Shimron Hetmyer experimenting every colour on his hair Shimron Hetmyer experimenting every colour on his hair

Fans have seen Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also colour his hair blue but Shimron Hetmyer took it to a new level with his new appealing hairstyle.

Delhi Capitals beat Sunerisers Hyderabad to start their UAE campaign with a win

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the Hyderabad batters looked rusty against some top-class fast bowling from Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

Nortje, who bowled at express pace, got the better of David Warner in the first over. Wriddhiman Saha and Kane Williamson looked to revive SRH's innings but Saha was once again undone by a well-directed bouncer.

At one stage it looked like Sunrisers Hyderabad would find it difficult to cross the 100-run mark. However, useful knocks from Abdul Samad (28) and Rashid Khan (22) helped the Orange Army post 134 runs on the board.

Also Read

In the chase, Shikhar Dhawan, who has been in superlative form in IPL 2021, gave Delhi Capitals a solid start. Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer added 52 runs for the second wicket to set the stage before skipper Rishabh Pant just unleashed his brutal power against the Hyderabad bowlers.

Iyer finished the proceedings with a towering six to go to the top of the points table, beating Hyderabad by eight wickets.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar