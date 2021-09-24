IPL 2021: ''Dreams do come true''- Varun Chakravarthy on meeting Sachin Tendulkar

India and Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy added yet another chapter to what has been a fairytale 12 months for him as he met Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar following the fixture against the Mumbai Indians.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer took to his official Twitter account on Friday to post a picture of himself with the legendary Tendulkar. He posted the picture with one of Tendulkar's famous lines and wrote:

"Don't stop chasing your dreams, Dreams do come true" - SACHIN TENDULKAR.''

Chakravarthy had yet another stellar outing in the game against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday. The mystery spinner may not have taken a wicket but his miserly bowling proceeded to create a stranglehold on the MI batsmen. He ended up with figures of 0/22 in four overs.

Varun Chakravarthy has been the spearhead of Kolkata's bowling unit since last season

The right-handed spinner has managed to create a stranglehold on opposition batsmen of all sides with his precision. Chakravarthy was the lone shining point for the Knight Riders in what was a poor season for the two-time champions last year.

In 13 games, he claimed 17 wickets at an average of 20.94 and an economy rate of 6.84 with one five-wicket haul to his name.

Thanks to his performances in the IPL, Chakravarthy earned a call-up to the Indian T20 squad for the Australian tour. However, he ended up missing the tour due to a shoulder injury.

Chakravarthy continued to perform well for KKR in the first leg of the current season, which ultimately earned him his maiden cap for the Indian team against Sri Lanka back in July.

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "Varun Chakravarthy, pretty good, that's exactly what I was saying in the dugout, he's going to be a key factor when he plays for India. We need to see Performances like these from all the youngsters so that the bench Strength of Indian cricket stays strong." - Virat Kohli "Varun Chakravarthy, pretty good, that's exactly what I was saying in the dugout, he's going to be a key factor when he plays for India. We need to see Performances like these from all the youngsters so that the bench Strength of Indian cricket stays strong." - Virat Kohli

Chakravarthy impressed during the Sri Lankan series and was included in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

He has picked off where he left off in the first leg of IPL 2021 as he claimed a three-wicket-haul in the first game against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the UAE.

