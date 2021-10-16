IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag, Ashish Nehra pick their favorite moments from the 14th season

Virender Sehwag has picked Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last-ball six to get to his maiden IPL hundred as his favorite moment from the 14th season of the lucrative T20 league.

The moment Sehwag was talking about was from the league-stage encounter between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals.

The stylish opener was on 81 off just 53 deliveries when Jadeja walked out to bat following the dismissal of Ambati Rayudu on the second ball of the 17th over.

However, the Saurashtra all-rounder proceeded to take matters into his own hands as he farmed the strike for a major part of the next three overs to smash four 4s and a six during his 15-ball 32. With just one ball remaining in the innings and five runs to get for an elusive ton, Gaikwad smashed a six over deep square-leg to bring it up in style.

Speaking at CricBuzz Live, Sehwag said:

‘’Gaikwad scoring 100 coz Jadeja almost dented his chance to score 100. I have also gone through same situation, so can understand that."

Chennai ended up losing that game thanks to the brilliance of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube. But Gaikwad eventually had the last laugh on Friday as he became only the second player to win an IPL final and the Orange Cap.

The young opener finished with 635 runs in 16 games at an average of 45.36 and a strike rate of 136.27 with four 50s and a century.

Ashish Nehra picks his favorite moment of IPL 2021

Meanwhile, former Indian seamer Ashish Nehra picked a rare instance of Sunil Narine showcasing his emotions in the final as his favorite moment of the season.

"Narine reacting after getting wicket of Gaikwad. Showed emotions and celebrated. Never seen him like this."

Also Read

However, the dismissal did not prove to be decisive as Faf du Plessis anchored the ship beautifully. With the help of vital cameos from Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali, Faf du Plessis took CSK to an eventual match-winning total of 192.

The Chennai Super Kings lifted their 4th IPL title, with MS Dhoni once again proving just why he is the best in the business.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Prem Deshpande