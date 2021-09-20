×
Create
Notifications

''He is a smart cricketer''- Virender Sehwag on Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj <a href='https://www.sportskeeda.com/player/ruturaj-gaikwad' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Gaikwad smashed a match-winning unbeaten 88 against MI [Image- IPLT20]" height="600" width="800" />
Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a match-winning unbeaten 88 against MI [Image- IPLT20]
Yash Mittal
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 20, 2021 02:18 AM IST
News

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has termed young Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad a "smart cricketer."

Sehwag made his comment during the mid-innings show on CricBuzz live after Gaikwad smashed a classy 58-ball 88* in the opening game of the second phase of IPL 2021 against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Hailing Gaikwad's knock as a combination of responsible batting and smartly calculated assault, Sehwag said:

'He is the kind of player who plays classical strokes, he doesn't play risky strokes. He played with responsibility and his assault was smartly calculated,"

Gaikwad's knock came at a time when CSK were reduced to 24/4 in the first powerplay courtesy of a relentless pace onslaught by the New Zealand seam-bowling duo of Trent Boult and Adam Milne.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's smart assault propelled CSK to 156/6

Sehwag further added that playing risk-free shots allowed Ruturaj to maintain his consistency.

"If you play risk free shots then it helps you maintain your consistency. That's probably why I enjoyed watching his innings because he is a smart cricketer"

Gaikwad has perennially been a slow starter in the IPL but on Sunday, the right-hander didn’t look rusty in the opening game against the defending champions as he launched a stunning display of stroke play across all corners of the Dubai International Stadium.

He did get a lucky reprieve at the score of 19 when Quinton de Kock dropped a simple catch off the bowling of Rahul Chahar. The young opener proceeded to cash-in big time as he greeted one and all with some gorgeous strokes.

STILL IN AWE https://t.co/1qSxRgzD0x

Inside-out cover-drives, slog sweeps against both pacers and spinners, straight-drives, square-cuts and lofted drives over the bowler’s head, Gaikwad’s innings had it all.

Also Read

The right-hander smashed his fourth consecutive half-century in the UAE and his unbeaten 88 and a brisk cameo from Dwayne Bravo [23 off 8 balls] lifted CSK to 156.

Gaikwad's knock proved to be a match-winning one as an all-round skilled bowling display by CSK ensured that MI fell way short of their target of 15

Edited by Arnav Kholkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी