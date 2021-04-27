IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag questions PBKS' batting resources after loss vs KKR

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has questioned the batting approach adopted by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) after their poor showing against KKR.

The KL Rahul-led team suffered a five-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last night.

Put into bat first by KKR captain Eoin Morgan, none of Punjab's top 7 batsmen could manage to score at more than a run a ball. To make matters worse, PBKS kept losing wickets at regular intervals to finish with a paltry score of 123 after 20 overs.

Even though the PBKS bowlers tried hard to claw things back, the score was too low to defend. KKR eventually reached the target with five wickets to spare thanks to Morgan's composed 47 (not out).

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Virender Sehwag urged PBKS to quickly sort out their batting issues if they are to start winning matches.

“Punjab need to sort out their resources, especially when they are batting first. No doubt Punjab bowled very well. They also produced a brilliant performance with the ball against Mumbai Indians in their last game. But the most important factor for them is their batting.

#IPL2021 | "I really don't know what to say, it was a poor performance from us. We should have adapted better on a new pitch, we could have applied a lot more with the bat and get that extra 20-30 runs," KL Rahul said.#PBKSvsKKR #KLRahulhttps://t.co/ctJ7fglWEZ — India Today Sports (@ITGDsports) April 26, 2021

While captain KL Rahul (19 off 20 balls) and fellow opener Mayank Agarwal (31 off 34 balls) both got starts, their sedated approach meant that the likes of Chris Gayle (0), Nicolas Pooran (19) and Deepak Hooda (1) had to try and get off to a flier from the word go.

Unfortunately, none of the explosive hitters could last long and it was only tailender Chris Jordan's 18-ball 30 that dragged them across the 120-mark.

"They have enough firepower to consistently score 200+" - Virender Sehwag

Further remarking on how Punjab's powerful batting line-up has the ability to consistently take the team to a 200-plus total, Virender Sehwag said:

“They need to make sure that their hard-hitters start performing well which will eventually make them consistent in winning games. They have the firepower to score 200-plus runs. Even if two out of their four batsmen click at the right time, they can completely change the game," added Virender Sehwag.

Without KL Rahul, Punjab Batting Lineup is just Pathetic. That's the main reason why he plays like that. Punjab rarely crosses 150+ Whenever He gets out in the beginning of the match. His presence is very very important in that batting line up. Agree or not! #KLRahul #KKRvsPBKS — SiD 🧘‍♂️ (@WrittenbySID) April 26, 2021

Virender Sehwag also gave the example of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings' batting line-up, which has found success over the years with their batsmen adopting a pragmatic approach and chipping in with vital contributions.

“We call CSK as one of the best teams because once their batters gain form, all of them can be seen contributing. That contribution of 20-30 runs from each batter was missing in the case of the Punjab Kings. None of them contributed,” finished Virender Sehwag.

The defeat against KKR was Punjab's fourth loss in the six matches they've played in the tournament so far. PBKS' next outing will be against high-flying RCB on April 30th.