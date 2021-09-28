IPL 2021: "Someone like Rahul should always play his natural game"- Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has urged stylish opener KL Rahul to play his natural game irrespective of the situation. He said so because Rahul can execute brilliant stroke-play against both spin and pace.

Speaking at CricBuzz Live, Sehwag reckoned that Rahul's mindset before a game dictates the manner in which he approaches his innings.

Sehwag went on to give the example of Rohit Sharma, who approaches his innings in the same manner, every time he goes out to bat. Sehwag wants Rahul to emulate the same and approach his innings with the same mindset. Sehwag said:

"It's the prior mindset that dictates how you approach your innings. Someone like Rohit Sharma plays in the same way because he reacts according to the delivery. But someone like KL Rahul comes to bat with a prior plan: to play cautiously or attack from the very first delivery."

Rahul's consistency with the bat in the IPL has been incredible over the past four years. However, his lack of intent over the past two seasons has been a disappointing aspect of his game, considering the fact that he is a naturally attacking batsman.

While he scored 670 runs in the last season at a strike rate of 129.34, the Punjab captain has scored just 401 in nine innings in the ongoing season at a slightly better strike rate of 135.01.

"If he plays his natural game then he'll always score more runs in fewer deliveries" - Virender Sehwag on KL Rahul

Sehwag further reckons that if Rahul trusts his natural instincts, he could score more runs in fewer deliveries, saying:

"Someone like Rahul should play always his natural game, given the fact that has so many shots. If he plays his natural game, then he will always score more runs in fewer deliveries because he is blessed with many shots against the pacers and spinners.’’

Alluding to Rahul’s past statement where he had said that ‘strike rate is overrated, Sehwag said that it is reflective of the opener’s preconceived mindset, saying:

"Once he said that strike rate doesn't matter, which is indicative of the fact that he makes up his mind whether to play slow or fast before coming out to bat."

Rahul managed a 22-ball 21 in Tuesday's game against the Mumbai Indians before he was dismissed by Kieron Pollard.

