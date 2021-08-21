IPL 2021: Wanindu Hasaranga age, height, hometown and T20 stats

Wanindu Hasaranga received his maiden IPL contract from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier today. The Sri Lankan leg-spinner has replaced Australian leggie Adam Zampa in the RCB squad for the remainder of the IPL season.

Hasaranga came into the limelight after his excellent performances in the Lanka Premier League. He also impressed fans with his bowling spells for Sri Lanka at the international level. The leg-spinner recently helped Sri Lanka register a historic T20I series victory against Team India at home.

Wanindu Hasaranga seems to have impressed Royal Challengers Bangalore's team management with his bowling skills. Now that the Sri Lankan spinner is set to make his IPL debut, here are some interesting things you need to know about him.

Wanindu Hasaranga Age

Pinnaduwage Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva was born on July 29, 1997. As of August 25, 2021, he is 24 years and 23 days old.

Wanindu Hasaranga Height

According to Cricketerlife.com, Hasaranga is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, which approximately equals to 175 centimeters.

Wanindu Hasaranga Hometown

Wanindu Hasaranga was born in Galle, Sri Lanka. He played for the Jaffna Stallions in the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League.

Wanindu Hasaranga T20I Stats

Wanindu Hasaranga has represented the Sri Lankan cricket team in 22 T20I matches so far. He has picked up 33 wickets for his country, with his economy rate being 6.56 runs per over. Last month, Hasaranga recorded his best T20I bowling figures of 4/9 in a match against India.

Hasaranga can bat in the lower middle-order as well. He has scored 192 runs in his T20I career at a strike rate of 110.98. Royal Challengers Bangalore fans will expect him to form a deadly combination with Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin attack of the team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee