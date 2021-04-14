IPL 2021: “Was bit difficult to hit at the end but should have crossed the line” - Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell said that getting the big hits was not easy in the end overs of the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday. However, he admitted that KKR should have chased down the target of 153.

KKR were in complete command at 84 for 1 in the 11th over. However, they collapsed spectacularly to go down by ten runs. After leg-spinner Rahul Chahar brought MI back into the game with fabulous figures of 4 for 27, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult produced two spectacular death overs to strangle KKR.

Speaking at a virtual press conference following KKR's shocking implosion, Andre Russell candidly admitted that they should have batted better at the death, saying:

“Yeah, it was a bit difficult to hit at the end. The guys were bowling cutters, and they were bowling into the wicket. But at the end of the day, we are professionals. Not going to look for any excuses. We should have crossed the line tonight. We know what we can do, and I know what I can do. Unfortunately good finishers like me and DK, we didn’t get bat to ball. If we had got a few boundaries, the game would have been over. We are going to go back to the drawing board. We have been playing some good cricket. It is just about moving from this game and going from strength to strength.

Absolutely heart-wrenching. 💔



Braver, stronger from here on. pic.twitter.com/esbqomPh88 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 13, 2021

I didn’t get any runs, and that built pressure: Andre Russell

Known for his big-hitting prowess, Andre Russell tried to play himself in. After perishing cheaply to Rashid Khan in the previous game against SRH, the West Indian looked to rotate the strike.

However, he failed to deliver and ended up getting dismissed for nine off 15 balls, despite getting dropped twice. Asked whether he had made a conscious effort to get his eye in, Andre Russell responded:

“I was just playing each ball on its merit. Not trying to get out. Unfortunately, you get a delivery in the slot, and you think you can get it away... Luckily, I got dropped two times, and the third time, I wasn’t that lucky. It’s a game of cricket. We don’t try to do the wrong things all the time, but they happen. It’s part of the game. Sometimes luck goes your way. Sometimes it doesn’t. At that time, I was looking to rotate the strike, not allow too many dot balls. Once we would have ticked over, we knew we would have been good. I didn’t get any runs, and that’s what built a bit of pressure on me.”

Advertisement

An absolute thriller of a game here at The Chepauk. @mipaltan win by 10 runs to register their first win of #VIVOIPL 2021 season.



Scorecard - https://t.co/CIOV3NuFXY #KKRvMI #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/PJzQL2HPbJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2021

Earlier in the day, Andre Russell claimed spectacular figures of 5 from 15 in two overs. Few would have imagined that after that performance, he would end up at the losing end.