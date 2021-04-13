IPL 2021: “Was really good to see the control that Chetan Sakariya had” - Kumar Sangakkara

Rajasthan Royals’ director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara is impressed with the amazing control pacer Chetan Sakariya displayed on his IPL debut against Punjab Kings in Mumbai.

Chetan Sakariya made an impressive start to his IPL career, with figures of 3 for 31 in a high-scoring contest that went all the way down to the wire; Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs.

Speaking at a virtual press conference after Rajasthan Royals’ narrow defeat, Sangakkara hailed Chetan Sakariya for his efforts, saying in this regard:

“I think he (Chetan Sakariya) was just brilliant. His skill was on display. It was really wonderful to watch a bowler in such a high-scoring match always smiling, always in the game. He took an amazing catch at short fine leg. He managed to come back well with the new ball. He bowled at the death, when everyone was taking punishment. It speaks a lot about his skill, his attitude. It is great to have him in the side. He is a simple guy. He has had his ups and downs in life. He is here to enjoy his cricket. Our job is to support that. It was really good to see the control that he had, the change-ups. He picked the moments to bowl them.”

Chetan Sakariya got the first breakthrough for Rajasthan Royals when he had the struggling Mayank Agarwal caught behind for 14 with an away-going delivery. Sakariya then returned to bowl a brilliant last over under pressure, conceding only five runs and claiming two wickets.

The young fast bowler had KL Rahul caught in the deep for 91, with Rahul Tewatia taking a smart rebound catch. The left-armer then had Jhye Richardson caught at long-off on the last ball of the over.

Apart from his bowling exploits, Chetan Sakariya also pulled off a stunning diving catch at fine-leg to send back the dangerous Nicholas Pooran for a first-ball duck.

Chetan Sakariya has a very good future: Kumar Sangakkara

Impressed by Chetan Sakariya's performance on his IPL debut against Punjab, Kumar Sangakkara has predicted a bright future for the fast bowler, saying in this regard:

“He will get better. Things will get tougher when batsmen get used to him and analyse him a bit more. But I think Chetan is a young man who will have a very good future.”

Chetan Sakariya was picked up by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL auction in February this year for INR 1.2 crore.

Chetan Sakariya's brother died of suicide few months ago,his parents didn't tell him for 10 days as he was playing the SMA trophy. What cricket means to these young men,their families .IPL is a true measure of the Indian dream & some stories of extraordinary grit🙏🏼Great prospect pic.twitter.com/r0mISy9Asv — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2021

He came into the limelight after running through Vidarbha with figures of 5 for 11 this year while representing Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.