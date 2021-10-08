IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer makes fun of MI's qualification chances with an 'Andaz Apna Apna' meme 

The defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have an imposing task ahead to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2021. They need to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by at least 171 runs in their clash on Friday to book a spot for the second stage. They will be automatically ousted if they bat second in the encounter.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Mumbai-Hyderabad clash, Wasim Jaffer took to his social media accounts to share a hilarious 'Andaz Apna Apna' meme. He used the meme to underline the significance of the toss in tonight's fixture.

Netizens had a good laugh at the expense of the five-time champions, as MI have a nearly impossible task ahead. However, they will be hopeful of coming up with a dominant performance in their last league match irrespective of the outcome.

Last two league games of IPL 2021 to be played at the same time

For the first time in the tournament's history, two league matches will be played concurrently at 7:30 PM (IST) on Friday (October 10). Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi for match No. 55.

Whereas the 56th match of the edition will feature the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. The two star-studded sides are slated to clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians are involved in a tussle for fourth spot. Kolkata are likely to make the cut, considering their superior net run rate.

Mumbai are currently placed sixth in the IPL 2021 points table with 12 points from 13 matches. However, they have an underwhelming net run rate of -0.048. Kolkata, on the other hand, have 14 points to their name with a net run rate of +0.587.

