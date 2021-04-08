IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan over his IPL prediction 

Wasim Jaffer has shown a penchant for rib-tickling repartees on Twitter in recent years. On Wednesday, the former India opener trolled erstwhile English skipper Michael Vaughan over his prediction for IPL 2021.

Vaughan predicted that the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will win the IPL for the third year running. He then backed David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad to take home the trophy if MI fail.

Wasim Jaffer chose a hilarious Indian meme to reply to Vaughan's prediction. The meme showed Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad fans in despair while other franchises looked elated. It suggests that the Englishman had jinxed MI and SRH's chances of winning IPL 2021 with his prediction.

To put the exchange in context, Michael Vaughan has been predicting the results of bilateral series involving India since the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Following India's humbling defeat in the first Test, Vaughan had suggested that the visitors would be whitewashed in the four-match Test series. However, Team India scripted a historic 2-1 triumph by winning in Melbourne, drawing in Sydney and breaching the Gabba fortress in Brisbane.

Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer have had several exchanges since the series, including during England's long tour of India.

Wasim Jaffer all ears to suggestions from Punjab Kings fans

How will Punjab Kings fare this IPL season?

Wasim Jaffer has other reasons to hope that Michael Vaughan's predictions are wrong. The Punjab Kings batting coach will be hoping the franchise lift their first-ever IPL trophy at the end of the season.

In a recent tweet, Wasim Jaffer also asked fans to give their input in deciding the Punjab Kings' batting order.

Alright @PunjabKingsIPL fans, any suggestions you have for us this season regarding the batting order or Playing XI or anything really, drop it in the replies below. I'm all ears. #SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 6, 2021

The KL Rahul-led side will begin its IPL 2021 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals on April 12. With some fresh overseas signings at the auction, the Punjab Kings certainly look a stronger side than last season.

In addition to roping in Riley Meridith and Jhye Richardson to bolster their pace battery, they have also bought West Indian all-rounder Fabien Allen and the promising Shah Rukh Khan to take care of the finishing duties.

If luck doesn't betray them like last season, the Punjab Kings could be one of the most entertaining and fiercely competitive sides in IPL 2021.