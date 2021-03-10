Watch: AB de Villiers destroys an iPhone during his practice session for IPL 2021

South African star AB de Villiers has begun his preparations for the 14th IPL season. During his practice session, De Villiers hit a fierce shot straight to an iPhone, which recorded the clip.

The wicketkeeper batsman no longer plays international cricket and stays away from the field for extended periods. Hence, he has already kicked off his net sessions for IPL 2021, one month before the season begins.

AB de Villiers trained with Bennie Bester and Kruger van Wyk in Pretoria ahead of his departure to India.

"Iphone out! @iplt20 prep with Cricket guru @bennie.bester.10 and @krugervanwyk . Thanks manne," AB de Villiers captioned his latest Instagram post.

AB de Villiers kept an iPhone on his opposite end to shoot some shots from his practice session. When De Villiers played a straight drive, the ball went towards the recording device and put it out of its place.

The video has since gone viral on Instagram, gaining over 500,000 views inside an hour. The post has received more than 200,000 likes and close to 1,100 comments so far.

Can AB de Villiers win his first IPL championship in 2021?

AB de Villiers has been a part of the IPL since 2008

AB de Villiers has played every IPL season, but has never managed to lift the coveted trophy. He started his career with the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2008.

In 2011, De Villiers became a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and has played for the same franchise since then.

The South African batsman has scored 4,849 runs in 156 IPL innings. His strike rate of 151.91 highlights how he has dominated opposition bowlers in the IPL.

The 37-year-old will soon land in India for IPL 2021. He will play in the tournament's opening match this season as RCB square off against the Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk on April 9.

It will be exciting to see if De Villiers can guide RCB to their first title.