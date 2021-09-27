IPL 2021: [Watch] AB de Villiers imitate Virat Kohli's celebration, Chahal copies Maxwell's catch in RCB dressing room

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dressing room was a happy place after the team's brilliant 54-run win over the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, with senior players Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell lifting the mood in their own special ways.

De Villiers, in particular, was in an amusing mood. In a video shared by the franchise on its social media channels, the South African can be seen first jokingly calling the match boring. He then imitated skipper Virat Kohli in hilarious fashion, taking a friendly dig at his passionate celebrations followed by sarcastic comments of - "Stay calm lads, it's just one game."

Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell, whose bowling partnership changed the game for the RCB, also celebrated their first joint five-wicket haul for the RCB. But not before the jocose leg-spinner had teased Maxwell by imitating his "Catch of the Match" using his phone. The Australian clarified that he didn't win the award, prompting Chahal to claim that his catch of Suryakumar Yadav was even better.

"Don't get too excited" - Virat Kohli's dressing room speech

In the video, RCB tried to contrast Virat Kohli's pre-match speech to his players with the one he gave after the win. The skipper, tangibly satisfied with the performance, lauded the hard work of his players before cheekily asking them not to get "too excited" after just one win in the UAE.

Virat Kohli said:

"We knew against a side like Mumbai, nothing is going to be given to us. We had to work hard for it and the accumulation of that hard work over 36 overs of the game... In the end, it was just one way street and we deserve to be in that position. ... I never felt at any stage that we were going to be blown away in the game. That's exactly what we wanted to do on the field... So we can be very proud of that but we should not get too excited with a win (chuckles)."

The RCB now need to win two of their remaining four league games to qualify in the top four. Their next match is against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday in Dubai.

