IPL 2021: [Watch] Avesh Khan rattles Hardik Pandya's stumps with a searing yorker

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Avesh Khan continued his fine form in IPL 2021 during the match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The right-arm pacer first dismissed MI captain Rohit Sharma and then sent danger-man Hardik Pandya back to the dressing room with a fantastic yorker.

Many fans believed Hardik Pandya was back in form after his match-winning knock against the Punjab Kings in the previous match. However, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder failed to get going in the 2021 Indian Premier League match against the Delhi Capitals.

Hardik came in to bat when the team's score was 80/4 after 12.5 overs. It was a decent platform for him and his brother Krunal Pandya to guide MI to a big score. But they could not perform well on the slow pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Capitals allowed Hardik to score 17 runs at a strike rate of 100 before Avesh Khan scalped his wicket. It was the first delivery of the innings' 19th over, and a phenomenal yorker from Khan ensured Hardik was back in the pavillion before he could play any big shots. You can watch the video of the dismissal here:

Avesh Khan completed his three-wicket haul by dismissing Nathan Coulter-Nile in the same over

After picking up the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, Avesh Khan completed his three wicket-haul in the IPL 2021 match against Mumbai Indians by dismissing Nathan Coulter-Nile. Khan beat Coulter-Nile with his pace and dismantled his stumps.

Thanks to Khan's three-wicket haul, MI could only score 129 runs in their first innings. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel supported Khan brilliantly with figures of 3/21 in four overs, while Anrich Nortje bowled an impressive spell of 1/19.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda

It will be interesting to see if DC can complete a double over MI in IPL 2021 by chasing the 130-run target.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

