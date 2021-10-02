×
Create
Notifications

IPL 2021: [Watch] Avesh Khan rattles Hardik Pandya's stumps with a searing yorker

Hardik Pandya had no answer to Avesh Khan's perfect yorker
Hardik Pandya had no answer to Avesh Khan's perfect yorker
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 02, 2021 05:28 PM IST
News

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Avesh Khan continued his fine form in IPL 2021 during the match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The right-arm pacer first dismissed MI captain Rohit Sharma and then sent danger-man Hardik Pandya back to the dressing room with a fantastic yorker.

Many fans believed Hardik Pandya was back in form after his match-winning knock against the Punjab Kings in the previous match. However, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder failed to get going in the 2021 Indian Premier League match against the Delhi Capitals.

Hardik came in to bat when the team's score was 80/4 after 12.5 overs. It was a decent platform for him and his brother Krunal Pandya to guide MI to a big score. But they could not perform well on the slow pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Delhi Capitals allowed Hardik to score 17 runs at a strike rate of 100 before Avesh Khan scalped his wicket. It was the first delivery of the innings' 19th over, and a phenomenal yorker from Khan ensured Hardik was back in the pavillion before he could play any big shots. You can watch the video of the dismissal here:

Avesh Khan completed his three-wicket haul by dismissing Nathan Coulter-Nile in the same over

After picking up the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, Avesh Khan completed his three wicket-haul in the IPL 2021 match against Mumbai Indians by dismissing Nathan Coulter-Nile. Khan beat Coulter-Nile with his pace and dismantled his stumps.

Thanks to Khan's three-wicket haul, MI could only score 129 runs in their first innings. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel supported Khan brilliantly with figures of 3/21 in four overs, while Anrich Nortje bowled an impressive spell of 1/19.

Also Read

✅ Quinton de Kock
✅ Suryakumar Yadav
✅ Saurabh Tiwary

Excellent spell by Axar Patel! 🔥

📸 IPL

#MIvDC #IPL2021 https://t.co/vm0Rtad2xO

It will be interesting to see if DC can complete a double over MI in IPL 2021 by chasing the 130-run target.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Can Delhi Capitals chase the 130-run target?

Yes

No

Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी