IPL 2021: [Watch] "Cable Sitaara" MS Dhoni announces tournament's return with new tagline 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has announced the return of the much-anticipated IPL 2021 with an electric new catchphrase - #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai".

Tag-lined after a famous Bollywood dialog, the promotional video was released on IPL's official social media handles. MS Dhoni starred in the clip as the funky "Cable Sitaara" who roamed around a tightly-packed locality proclaiming a season filled with 'drama', 'suspense', 'climax' and even a helicopter take-off.

While most fans enjoyed and celebrated MS Dhoni's return to the small screen with the advertisement, others found its theme unsatisfactory as compared to those of the prior seasons.

Nevertheless, MS Dhoni's team will kick off the second half of the season on September 19 in Dubai after a COVID-19-induced hiatus. CSK will clash with arch rivals and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) to get the excitement going. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will then lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi.

The 27 remaining league fixtures, distributed between three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, will go on until October 8. The summit clash will be played on October 15 in Dubai. Currently, Delhi Capitals are leading the points table followed by CSK, RCB and MI.

MS Dhoni's CSK first team to start preparations for IPL 2021 in Dubai

CSK were the first team to touchdown in the UAE and recently became the first to start their training as well. Following a six-day quarantine of all its members - mostly Indian players and officials - the squad got together for the first time at the ICC Academy and ramped up their preparations.

The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, overseas players and other support-staff will join them soon after the conclusion of their international commitments.

