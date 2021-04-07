IPL 2021: [Watch] Chris Gayle shakes a leg in his hotel room after completing 7-day quarantine

Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle celebrated the end of his 7-day quarantine period with a unique dance in his hotel room.

The Universe Boss uploaded a dance video on his official Facebook page on Wednesday. Chris Gayle underwent a week-long quarantine and tested negative in his COVID tests before he could join his team inside the bio-secure bubble.

"When you’re finally out of quarantine! Did I kill it on the dance floor?" Chris Gayle captioned the video.

This video has gone viral on Facebook and has received over 40,000 reactions inside four hours. While a majority of the fans liked this clip, some even found the dance funny. More than 2,000 Facebook users shared Chris Gayle's latest video.

Gayle has been the most successful batsman in T20 cricket. However, he has always tried to enjoy himself wherever he goes, and his recent dance clip is proof of the aforementioned claim.

Can Chris Gayle power the Punjab Kings to their maiden IPL trophy in 2021?

Chris Gayle has never won the IPL title.

Chris Gayle has been quite successful as an individual player in the IPL. The left-handed batsman holds the record for the highest individual score and most sixes hit in the IPL. Gayle is also the only player in IPL history to win two consecutive Orange Caps.

However, the coveted IPL trophy has always eluded The Universe Boss. The 41-year-old could well be playing his last IPL season this year. This is why Gayle will be keen to end his career on a high by winning the championship with the Punjab Kings, also ending the Mohali-based franchise's 13-year title drought.

The Punjab Kings will kick off their IPL 2021 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium.