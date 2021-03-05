Watch: CSK stars Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Kishore, Jagadeesan, and Hari Nishaanth arrive in Chennai for pre-season camp

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to kick off their pre-season camp for IPL 2021. Ahead of the camp, multiple Indian stars of the CSK squad have arrived in Chennai.

Top-order batsman Ambati Rayudu was the first to land in Chennai, while skipper MS Dhoni joined in soon after. The franchise's four uncapped players, Ruturaj Gaikwad, C Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan and R Sai Kishore, joined Rayudu and Dhoni on Thursday (March 4).

CSK posted a video of their arrival on social media. The quartet looked in a joyous mood ahead of IPL 2021.

"Happy #dencoming at the city of #yellove! Mass(k) miga mukkiyam! #WhistlePodu," CSK captioned the clip on Twitter.

All four players recently played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a hundred against the Himachal Pradesh cricket team, while R Sai Kishore bowled a tidy spell of 10-1-30-1 versus Jharkhand.

Narayan Jagadeesan began his Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 campaign with a century against Punjab in Indore. C Hari Nishaanth, however, could only manage ten runs in the two innings he played. The CSK star will be looking to work on his batting skills before his debut IPL season.

Can CSK end their 3-year IPL title drought in 2021?

CSK lost IPL 2019 final to the Mumbai Indians

The Chennai Super Kings had their worst IPL season in 2020. Despite having many experienced players in the squad, CSK did not qualify for the playoffs in the UAE. The MS Dhoni-led outfit attained seventh spot in the standings with only six wins in 14 matches.

However, the CSK team management has retained its faith in most of the players. The Chennai-based franchise has made some exciting signings including Krishnappa Gowtham, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, and C Hari Nishaanth at IPL Auction 2021. It will be interesting to see if the new players can mix well with the old bunch and end CSK's three-year championship drought.