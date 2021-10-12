IPL 2021: [Watch] DC players have a fun pool session ahead of clash with KKR in the second Qualifier

DC players have tried to rejuvenate themselves ahead of a crucial encounter against KKR by having a fun pool session. Delhi Capitals missed out on a chance to advance to the finals by losing to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier. They now have a second shot courtesy of their good performance during the league stage. The Rishabh Pant-led side finished at the top of the points table this year.

The Delhi franchise gave fans a glimpse of the player's fun activities in the UAE by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. In the video, we can see the likes of Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, and other DC players playing pool volleyball.

Delhi Capitals shared the following post and captioned it:

I would give DC the edge over KKR in the second Qualifier: Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra has opined that Delhi Capitals will have an edge over Kolkata Knight Riders in their second qualifier in Sharjah on Wednesday. He explained that pacers have been successful at the venue because of their variations.

According to Nehra, DC has the upper hand compared to KKR in the pace department. He reckoned Rabada, Nortje, and Avesh Khan's presence in their ranks would give Delhi an edge in the all-important clash. He told Cricbuzz:

"KKR had the edge against RCB, but if you see Delhi’s team and even the way they played the last match, I would give Delhi the edge. KKR have good spinners, but this is the kind of pitch where even fast-bowlers can do well. Today, even Mohammed Siraj did well."

"DC have Nortje, Rabada and Avesh Khan. It’s not easy to play pacers on these pitches. Harshal Patel has done so well. It’s even harder to play the slower balls, so despite KKR’s spin bowlers, I would give DC the edge 55-45."

Both KKR and DC have strong bowling line-ups and well-rounded teams. Fans are in for an entertaining battle on Wednesday as two strong teams fight it out for a place in the IPL 2021 final.

