IPL 2021: [Watch] DC players showcase their one-touch skills in 'rondo' session

Delhi Capitals (DC) recently released a video where the players are seen trying their hand at a popular football exercise called 'rondo', which is also known as "keep away".

In a video posted on DC's official Twitter handle, the Delhi players looked like they were having a fun time doing the football drill as they tested their one-touch skills.

The Delhi Capitals have once again emerged as a strong contender for the IPL title, winning five of their opening seven games this season. They are currently second in the points table and are among the favorites to seal a playoff spot.

One of the major reasons behind DC's impressive showing in IPL 2021 has been their opening partnerships. Both Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have looked in ominous form as they have got their team off to a flyer on several occasions.

The Capitals will next be in action against the Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

DC vs PBKS head-to-head record

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul will lead their respective teams.

The two teams have faced each other already this season, with DC emerging victorious by six wickets as they chased down 196 runs with ease, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's brilliant 92 off 49 balls.

But the Punjab-based franchise lead the overall head-to-head record against their counterparts from Delhi by a 15-12 margin.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings will be heading into the game on the back of a confidence-boosting win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, who suffered only their second defeat of the season.

While KL Rahul starred on the batting front, Harpreet Brar surprisingly stole the show with the ball to halt RCB's juggernaut.

It remains to be seen whether PBKS bowlers will be able to keep the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw under check on Sunday.

.@PrithviShaw's six fours in an over last night had us imagining hip-hop singles we'd love to see 😉🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/Bs7xwleT9r — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 30, 2021