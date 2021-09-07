IPL 2021: [Watch] Delhi Capitals players indulge in a foot-volley game during practice session

The Delhi Capitals (DC) indulged in a fun foot-volley game during one of their practice sessions in Dubai. The DC players recently finished their quarantine and have commenced their training camp ahead of the second half of IPL 2021. In between intense cricket net sessions, they are also participating in several other activities as part of team bonding sessions.

The Delhi franchise recently shared a video on their official Instagram handle to give fans an update about the players' preparations in the UAE. In the video, we can see several DC players playing foot-volley on a lawn tennis court. Delhi Capitals shared the following post and captioned it:

🗣️ "Topi utaar!" 🤣🧢 🎥 | It was all fun and games till they started keeping score in our recent foot-volley session 😁⚽ #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #CapitalsUnplugged @octafx.india @octafx_official @rackets_academy_dubai

Several DC contingent members, including Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Avesh Khan, and Kaif, have also arrived in Dubai and are currently in quarantine. They will join the rest of the squad after successfully finishing their time in isolation and returning negative reports in the RT-PCR test.

Delhi Capitals will face SRH on September 22 in their first match in the second phase of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals are currently first in the IPL points table. They will kick off their campaign in the second phase of the IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals' schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 is as follows:

Match 33: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, September 22, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 36: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM IST, September 25, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 41: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, September 28, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 46: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, October 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 4, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 56: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, October 8, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

