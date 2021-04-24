IPL 2021: [Watch] Eoin Morgan's freak run-out for a diamond duck

All eyes were panned on Eoin Morgan on Saturday after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got off to another poor start in the IPL 2021. However, hopes of seeing a big knock from the skipper were shattered once again as he was run out for a diamond duck in the most bizarre fashion.

The incident occurred on the 2nd ball of the 11 over in KKR's first innings. Chris Morris bowled a yorker-length ball to Rahul Tripathi, who struck it for a beautiful straight drive. However, the ball hit flush on Eoin Morgan's bat at the non-striker's end, deflecting towards the left of Morris.

Tripathi started to run and Eoin Morgan responded but the former denied the single at the last moment. The bowler was alert enough to grab the ball and took off the bails, catching Eoin Morgan meters short of his crease. Here's a video of the dismissal:

You can also watch the full video here.

Eoin Morgan returned without facing a single delivery, capping the 5th straight low score for the Englishman. In the previous four innings, he recorded scores of 2, 7, 29 and 7.

Another top-order failure preceded Eoin Morgan's dismissal

Eoin Morgan's unfortunate run-out mired an already floundering innings even further. Before the dismissal, opener Shubman Gill failed once again this season, recording an uneasy 19-ball 11. His partner Nitish Rana got out for 22 trying to force the pace after a sluggish 25-run powerplay.

All-rounder Sunil Narine came at No. 4 as a floater. He hit a boundary but couldn't continue against the bowlers' bouncer barrage. RR's left-arm pacers Jaydev Unadakad and Chetan Shakriya were the most impressive, taking the wickets of Narine and Rana respectively.

After Eoin Morgan's wicket, KKR stood at 61-4 after 10.2 overs. The onus will be on Tripathi, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik to take their team to a respectable total.